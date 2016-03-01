Sunderland 'can't keep pussyfooting around' - Allardyce

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has attempted to rally his players, urging them to stop "pussyfooting around" as they struggle to avoid relegation.

Allardyce and Co. are a point adrift of safety in the Premier League following last week's 1-0 loss at West Ham.

Sunderland have only won one of their past six matches and Allardyce doubts whether the players understand the severity of the situation.

"Players tend to think that if the performance is good, that's it. It's more than frustrating," Allardyce said ahead of Crystal Palace's visit to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

"If we don't accept the severity of our situation how are we going to cope with it? We can't keep pussyfooting around.

"The only way we're going to get out of it is by accepting more responsibility. It's a results business – as a player or a manager, you're judged on results – and we have to make sure we get the results we need."

Allardyce, whose Sunderland are desperately seeking to beat the drop in a fourth successive relegation battle, added: "Not a lot of the players involved in the past are still here now.

"Most of them are new – signed last summer or in January."