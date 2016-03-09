Sunderland complete Eboue signing

Sunderland have completed the signing of former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been training with the Premier League side for a month in a bid to prove his fitness to manager Sam Allardyce.

Eboue has not had a club since his release from Galatasaray at the end of last season and can sign outside of the transfer window due to his free-agent status.

The full-back did not make a single first-team appearance for Galatasaray in 2014-15 and last played a competitive match in April 2014, but has done enough to earn a deal at the Stadium of Light.

"When I came here for the first time it felt like I had been here already so I'm very happy to sign for the club," said Eboue.

"I was dreaming about [returning to the Premier League] and thinking about it when I was in Turkey because I played here before, so I thank god, my new team-mates and also the staff and everybody else who took me in like a son.

"I thank the manager who has given me a second chance, so I hope I can give my best for the club and also for him. It is going to be difficult as we’re at the bottom so we will fight hard to move up the table."

Allardyce said last week: "It would be wrong of me to turn down a player with such great experience in the Premier League, Champions League and international football – or not to think that he could play a part for us in our fight against relegation this season.

"When you have somebody with the experience, knowledge and ability of Emmanuel Eboue who wants to come and train with you and prove himself, you can't turn that down."

Sunderland are one point clear of the drop zone in 17th position with nine matches to play and have conceded 54 goals in 29 games – only Aston Villa have a worse defensive record.