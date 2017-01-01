Sunderland injuries bite again as Kone and Anichebe hit

Sunderland's injury crisis has deepened with David Moyes facing a test against Liverpool without Lamine Kone and Victor Anichebe.

Jordan Pickford has joined long-term absentees Jan Kirchhoff, Duncan Watmore, Paddy McNair and Lee Cattermole as Moyes' resources become ever more stretched.

The makeshift Back Cats were hammered 4-1 at Burnley on New Year's Eve and have little respite before Jurgen Klopp's fearsome Reds visit the Stadium of Light on Monday.

"I don't know exactly what the injuries to Lamine and Victor are," Moyes said.

"Lamine got a blow and Victor's looked like a hamstring so that would rule him out if that's the case."

Jason Denayer missed the trip to Turf Moor, where Steven Pienaar and Jack Rodwell were on the bench despite Moyes admitting neither were match fit.

He continued: "Jason felt his hamstring in training on Friday and we had it scanned but there was nothing on it, so we have to hope it's not long term.

"There was nothing on the scan but he felt he wasn't able to play.

"We had a couple of players who weren't ready to play against Burnley – Steven Pienaar and Jack Rodwell – but we wanted to include them and get them ready for some of the games coming up.

"Let's hope they can get themselves in a good condition and get ready to play some minutes."