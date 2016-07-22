Sunderland look to move forward after Allardyce departure

Sunderland are aiming to "move forward quickly and decisively" following Sam Allardyce's decision to leave the club for the England manager's job.

Allardyce was on Friday confirmed as Roy Hodgson's successor on an initial two-year deal after compensation - reported to be in the region of £3million - was agreed between the Football Association and Sunderland.

The Black Cats' irritation at losing Allardyce, who saved the club from relegation last season and appeared to offer the long-term stability owner Ellis Short has craved, has been obvious throughout.

And, pointedly, there were no words of goodwill offered to the 61-year-old in a club statement, which read: "Sunderland AFC confirms the departure of Sam Allardyce, who takes up the position of England manager with immediate effect.

"The focus of everyone at Sunderland AFC now is on moving forward quickly and decisively, with the appointment of the club’s new manager to be confirmed at the earliest opportunity."

David Moyes is the overwhelming favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light, with reports suggesting Sunderland have already held talks with the former Everton and Manchester United boss.