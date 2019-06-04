Sunderland owner Stewart Donald considering investment from a number of parties

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is considering investment from a number of interested parties amid speculation that a takeover is close.

Press Association Sport understands a series of potential investors remain in talks with the man who struck a £40million deal to buy the club from Ellis Short last summer.

However, it is understood that no takeover is imminent and that the need for a fresh cash injection has been alleviated somewhat by the club’s League One play-off final defeat by Charlton at Wembley.

A report on Tuesday named American businessman Mark Campbell as the man in line to buy a controlling interest in Sunderland, and he appears to be the leading contender.

However, sources on Wearside are adamant that any takeover, if Donald decides to accept an offer, is some way off.

In addition, executive director Charlie Methven told the Daily Mail: “We expect a resolution or some clarity before the end of June and in time for pre-season.

“It is a case of re-examining the situation and asking, ‘Is it the right deal at the right time?’. We have to consider what we think is best for the club in the short, medium and long term.

“Stewart has said that he is in discussions with a number of potential investors, and three or four of those are still in play.

“No share purchase agreement has yet been signed and were it going to be a new majority shareholder, they would still need to go through the EFL approval process.

“So it remains a possibility that Stewart will stay in control and nothing will change. The necessity for investment is no longer there because we will still be in League One next season.”

Donald holds a 74 per cent stake in the club having sold 20 per cent to Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori, while Methven controls the remaining six per cent.