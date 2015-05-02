Sunderland safety in own hands - Advocaat

Dick Advocaat says Sunderland's Premier League future is in their own hands after Saturday's 2-1 win over 10-man Southampton.

Advocaat's men took all three points thanks to two penalties from Jordi Gomez, sandwiched by a Sadio Mane equaliser for the visitors.

Southampton were reduced to 10 men when James Ward-Prowse felled Jermain Defoe to concede the second penalty nine minutes after the second-half restart, allowing Gomez to step up and seal the points.

Victory sees Sunderland move to within a point of safety with four games still to play.

And Advocaat told Sky Sports: "It was a very important win. Everything is still in our own hands with four games to go.

"We have seen what can be achieved if everyone works their socks off. It was great team performance and I am really proud of the way we got the three points."

Turning his attention to the penalty decisions, the Dutchman added: "In my opinion they were both penalties, good decisions by the referee, by the way."