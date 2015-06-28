Sunderland striker Defoe sets 20-goal target

Jermain Defoe has set himself a target of 20 goals next season, while expressing his delight that Dick Advocaat is staying on as Sunderland head coach.

Striker Defoe moved to the Stadium of Light from Toronto FC in January and found the net four times, including a stunning volley in a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in April's Tyne-Wear derby.

Under Advocaat, Sunderland managed to secure Premier League safety.

The Dutchman originally stated that he would retire from football coaching before performing a U-turn to sign a new one-year deal, and Defoe is confident of being the main goal threat in the 67-year-old's frontline.

"He [Advocaat] just said from day one that all he wants is for the players to be sharp every day in training, apply yourselves and do the same in the game," Defoe told Sky Sports News.

"If you don't want to do that in training, then you won't play, it's as simple as that. He doesn't care who you are.

"When a new manager comes in, it keeps you on your toes and with someone like Dick, who has been in the game so many years, you respect someone like that.

"During the off-season I always keep myself fit. I try not to eat too much and get the rest - the season is so long - but after a couple of weeks I'm ready to go back, ready to train.

"Hopefully we'll have a good pre-season and we can start the season really strong. People say you should always aim for 20 goals in a season and if I'm scoring goals it's only good for the club and the team."