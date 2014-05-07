Sunderland survival stuns manager Poyet

Poyet's men are only the second side in the Premier League era after West Brom to avoid relegation having been bottom at Christmas, leaving the Uruguayan to reflect on an incredible change in fortunes since he succeeded Paolo Di Canio in October.

A 2-0 win over West Brom on Wednesday at the Stadium of Light has virtually condemned third-bottom Norwich City to the Championship as Sunderland safeguarded their top-flight status.

Jack Colback got the home side off to a great start as he found then net after just 13 minutes and on-loan Liverpool forward Fabio Borini continued his recent purple patch in front of goal by adding a second, his third in four games.

Under Poyet's guidance, Sunderland have found form at exactly the right time to haul themselves out of the drop zone, with the victory over West Brom making it four in a row in an unbeaten run that included a 2-2 draw at leaders Manchester City and a 2-1 success at Chelsea.

"There will be people still talking about this is many, many years' time," beamed a proud Poyet.

"In the future, managers will point to this and say, 'You can do it, even if you are seven points adrift with six games to go'.

"I don't know if something like this will ever happen again, but I believe in miracles now."

He added: "We have shown that it is possible to survive when no one thinks you can.

"I'm absolutely delighted and proud of what we have achieved.

"I'm so pleased for the players, the fans and the club.

"I was brought into the club to do one job and one job only - to stay in the Premier League.

"We've done it in a certain style and it's going to be remembered forever."