Sunderland triumph relegates Newcastle and Norwich

Sunderland have secured Premier League survival and condemned fierce rivals Newcastle United to relegation alongside Norwich City.

Sam Allarydce's side followed up Saturday's dramatic 3-2 win over Chelsea with a 3-0 victory against Everton on Wednesday to move an unassailable four points clear of the drop zone with one game to go.

Quickfire goals from Patrick van Aanholt and Lamine Kone at the end of the first half set Sunderland on their way to spark jubilant scenes at the Stadium of Light, with the latter adding a second 10 minutes into the second period.

That made it 11 points from the last five matches for the Black Cats, whose fans had added cause for celebration as it means Newcastle will be in the Championship next season, where the likes of Burton Albion and Rotherham United await.

Rafael Benitez's men had earned a creditable nine points from their previous five games, but will sign off their campaign at home to Tottenham on Sunday knowing that second-tier football awaits next term.

The Magpies, who won the Championship when they were last in the division in 2009-10, will be joined there by last season's play-off winners Norwich, whose win at home to Watford on Wednesday was ultimately rendered meaningless thanks to Sunderland's victory.

It remains to be seen whether Benitez, who started the season at Real Madrid, will stay at St James' Park and attempt to restore the club's top-flight status.

Norwich are more familiar with life outside the Premier League, having been the League One champions in the same year Newcastle won the league above.

Aston Villa's relegation was confirmed last month.