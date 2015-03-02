Sunderland's Brown has red card overturned

The Sunderland defender was adjudged by referee Roger East to have brought down Radamel Falcao inside the area during a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Replays showed that John O'Shea was the man to have committed the foul yet, although O'Shea protested on behalf of his team-mate, East sent Brown from the field.

However, it was announced by the FA on Monday that Brown's appeal citing a claim for wrongful dismissal had been upheld, meaning his one-match ban has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

He will now be free to face Hull City at the KC Stadium on Tuesday.