Sunderland's Brown has red card overturned
Wes Brown's red card against Manchester United on Saturday has been overturned by the Football Association.
The Sunderland defender was adjudged by referee Roger East to have brought down Radamel Falcao inside the area during a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.
Replays showed that John O'Shea was the man to have committed the foul yet, although O'Shea protested on behalf of his team-mate, East sent Brown from the field.
However, it was announced by the FA on Monday that Brown's appeal citing a claim for wrongful dismissal had been upheld, meaning his one-match ban has been withdrawn with immediate effect.
He will now be free to face Hull City at the KC Stadium on Tuesday.
