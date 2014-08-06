Sunderland's Rodwell eyes England call-up

Rodwell, 23, signed a five-year deal to move to Wearside, after limited opportunities at Manchester City saw him appear only 16 times in the Premier League across two seasons.

The midfielder said he was anticipating more game time under manager Gus Poyet at the Stadium of Light, than he got at previous employers City and Everton.

"Regular football is the most important thing for me now. To play football and get back enjoying it. So it is a great place for me to be," Rodwell said.

"I am going to give it my all, that's that main thing, give 100 per cent in every game. I will do that without doubt, hopefully score some goals and be a good box-to-box midfielder.

"I'll get involved with some good tackles, play my own game and hopefully give the fans what they want. I will give 100 per cent."

Rodwell has three England caps but he said watching Roy Hodgson's men in Brazil ignited his hunger to make it back onto the international scene.

The Southport-born midfielder has only played six minutes for his country since November 2011 - a statistic he is desperate to change.

"The last couple of seasons I haven't played as much football as I would've liked, to come here and play…watching the World Cup left a bit of a bitter taste in my mouth, obviously I was supporting the team 100 per cent but also I wanted to be there," he said.

"It's time to put that right, to get back playing and hopefully get back in the England squad."

Rodwell joins Patrick van Aanholt, Jordi Gomez, Billy Jones and Costel Pantilimon as the new recruits on Wearside.