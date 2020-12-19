Sundowns held by Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows played out to a 1-1 draw in their DStv Premiership encounter at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Downs came into the game looking to consolidate their spot at the top oof the table, while Arrows wee looking to cause an upset against the defending champions while picking up vital points.

Sundowns looked to put their stamp n the game early on by dominating possession of the ball and eventually took the lead with 17 minutes gone as Lyle Lakay whipped in a superb out-swinging corner which was met by the high-rising Mothobi Mvala on his first league start of the season to score his first Sundowns goal with a powerful downwards header.

It, however, didn’t take Arrows long to it back as five minutes later Ntsako Makhubela left behind his marker on the left-hand side before delivering a delightfully pin-point cross for Michael Gumede who got in front of Ricardo Nascimento before heading home head home to level the scores.

With 30 minutes gone Downs had new defender Brian Onyango to thank as he made a last-ditch interception to deny Makhubela.

Makhubela was in the thick of things and should have put Arros ahead before the break but he somehow failed to score when it was harder to miss after the ball was brilliantly cut back to him by Pule Mmodi, but he mishit his effort wide from just 10 yards out with Abafana Bes'thende looking more than a match for the champions in the opening half.

1-1 at the break.

The stat of the second half was tense one with Nduduzo Sibiya’s free kick flying narrowly wide for Arrows in the 53rd minute the only opening early on.

Soon after, Lebohang Maboe threaded the ball into the feet of Peter Shalulile in the box and his left-footed shot went inches wide of the right upright.

A well-worked short corner in the 75th minute led to Andile Jali having a go at goal, however his low shot was hooked wide.

Jali's effort prove to be the final effort at goal in the half as the two sides settle for just a point, with both Sundowns and Arrows maintaining their unbeaten records.