Super Lig Wrap: Fener-Trabzonspor called off

With the leaders ahead thanks to an Emmanuel Emenike goal, the game was called off due to safety concerns after objects were thrown onto the field.

After a number of stoppages, referee Bulent Yildirim opted to call time on the match, leaving Fener with a game in hand on their title rivals.

Two days earlier, Didier Drogba's brace helped champions Galatasaray, who sit second, to an emphatic 6-1 win over Akhisar Belediyespor, while Ersan Gulum's late winner for third-placed Besiktas saw off mid-table Eskisehirspor.

Fener therefore remain three points clear at the top, while Sivasspor's 2-1 defeat at Genclerbirligi saw their grip on fourth place loosen.

Roberto Carlos' side ended the game with nine men thanks to the dismissals of Kadir Bekmezci and Cicinho, with second-half goals from Bogdan Stancu and Jimmy Durmaz ensuring the visitors fell to a third straight defeat that leaves them just a point clear of Kasimpasa.

At the bottom, Rizespor threw the Super Lig relegation fight wide open on Sunday when they came from behind to edge fellow strugglers Antalyaspor 2-1 on Sunday.

The sides are now level on 25 points after Leonard Kweuke struck twice in four second-half minutes to overturn Lamine Diarra's opener.

Having held champions Galatasaray to a 1-1 draw last week, Rizespor have now picked up eight points from their last five fixtures, although they are still not the most in-form side in the lower reaches of the division.

Kayseri Erciyesspor, who are now level on points with Rizespor and Antalyaspor, extended their winning run to four league matches thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Konyaspor.

Bottom-club Kayserispor, however, were cut further adrift, as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss at Gaziantepspor.

In an action-packed affair, both sides had a man sent off with Kayserispor leading up to the 72nd minute, before two goals in five minutes ensured the visitors suffered a third straight defeat.

Elsewhere, Kasimpasa missed the chance to go fourth with their goalless draw at Elazigspor, while Fernandao's penalty gave Bursaspor a 1-0 win over Karabukspor.