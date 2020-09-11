Supporters may still be sidelined but abundance of sport awaits armchair fans

While most supporters may not be able to attend their favourite sporting event in person over the weekend, there is plenty on offer for armchair fans.

From the start of the new domestic football season, one-day international cricket, the PRO14 final and the Tuscan Grand Prix, an action-packed schedule awaits to keep you glued to your sofa.

So sit back and relax as the PA news agency provides the essential guide to what to watch and where to catch all of the action.

Saturday

PREMIER LEAGUE

Premier League, Fulham v Arsenal – BT Sport 1 1130; Liverpool v Leeds – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League 1700

🔮 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝟭 🔮— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2020

After a shortened summer break, the Premier League kicks off again with newly-promoted Fulham hosting FA Cup winners Arsenal.

Saturday’s late match sees last season’s Sky Bet Championship winners Leeds – who are making a long-awaited return to the top flight for the first time since 2003 – travel to champions Liverpool.

Will the Reds hit the ground running or can Marcelo Bielsa’s men lay down a marker for the campaign ahead?

FA WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

Barclays FA Women’s Super League, West Ham v Arsenal – BT Sport 1 1715

4️⃣8️⃣ hours to go until @westhamwomen 🆚 @ArsenalWFC…— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) September 10, 2020

West Ham’s Women’s Super League match against Arsenal at Dagenham is set to go ahead in front of 1,000 spectators as part of the government’s reduced-capacity pilot to help get fans back into grounds.

There will be as much focus on the stands as on the pitch, where Arsenal will be looking to respond to their Champions League defeat to Paris St Germain last month.

Experienced Swiss defender Noelle Maritz will be one to watch, having signed from Wolfsburg.

RUGBY UNION

PRO14 final, Leinster v Ulster – eir Sport 1 1730

A photo posted by on

A last-minute penalty from fly-half Ian Madigan helped Ulster secure a dramatic 22-19 win over Edinburgh in their semi-final clash.

Leinster, meanwhile, will have a shot at a third successive Guinness PRO14 title on home soil at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin after beating Munster 13-3 in a cagey contest last weekend.

The two sides faced off two weeks ago – with Leinster winning by an 18-point margin.

Other Highlights: Football – Sky Bet Championship, Birmingham v Brentford (Sky Sports Main Event 1200), Ligue 1, St Etienne v Strasbourg – BT Sport 2 1945; Rugby League – Betfred Super League, Catalans Dragons v Wigan (Sky Sports Mix 1655); Formula One – Tuscan Grand Prix, third practice session (Sky Sports F1 1045) & qualifying (Sky Sports F1 1300); Cycling – Tour de France, stage 14 – Eurosport 1 1200, ITV4 1200 & S4C 1400; Horse racing – St Leger meeting from Doncaster, Chester & Leopardstown (ITV 1325); Golf – European Tour, Portugal Masters (Sky Sports Golf 1600), Ladies European Tour, VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open (Sky Sports Golf 1200), LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration (Sky Sports Golf 1900), PGA Tour, Safeway Open (Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Golf 2300), NBA Play-offs – Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers (0100 Sun); UFC – Bellator MMA, Phil Davis v Lyoto Machida & Juan Archuleta v Patricky Mix (Sky Sports Mix, 0300 Sun)

Sunday

CRICKET

Second one-day international, England v Australia – Sky Sports Cricket 1230 & Sky Sports Main Event 1930

All you need to know on how to follow our @RL_Cricket Series against the Aussies! 👇#ENGvAUS— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 11, 2020

After a thrilling T20 series, England and Australia face off again in the 50-over game.

Eoin Morgan’s men got the better of their old rivals on way to World Cup glory last summer.

Australia captain Aaron Finch, though, will have the squad fired up for what could be a decisive fixture in the three-match series at Emirates Old Trafford.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham v Everton – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League 1600; West Brom v Leicester – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League 1300

Two former Chelsea managers Jose Mourinho (left) and Carlo Ancelotti will go head-to-head again (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton fans have high hopes for this season under manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has strengthened the squad over the summer break.

Brazil international Allan, Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and high-profile Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez will add plenty of substance to the squad, but will the Toffees come unstuck against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham – themselves out to get back into the Champions League shake-up?

Sunday’s afternoon kick-off sees newly-promoted West Brom host a Leicester side aiming to maintain their own progress under Brendan Rodgers.

FORMULA ONE

Tuscan Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1 1405

A photo posted by on

Formula One is staging its first race at Ferrari’s home track at Mugello, 25 miles outside of Florence, to celebrate their 1,000th race.

Lewis Hamilton holds a 47-point lead over Valtteri Bottas in the drivers’ championship standings after he finished seventh in Monza following a stop-and-go penalty for changing tyres when the pit lane was closed.

Can the six-time world champion – out to move within one triumph of Michael Schumacher’s victory record of 91 – respond to take the chequered flag once again on Sunday?

RUGBY LEAGUE

Challenge Cup, Castleford v Hull – BBC One 1430

Rugby League has battled back to action through a number of positive coronavirus cases in the Betfred Super League, which has seen games postponed.

The focus on Sunday, though, moves to knockout competition.

The Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens hosts the showdown between Castleford and Hull for a place in the quarter-finals.

Other Highlights: Football – Sky Bet League One, Ipswich v Wigan (Sky Sports Main Event 1130), Ligue 1, Paris St Germain v Marseille – BT Sport 1 1945; Rugby Union – Gallagher Premiership, Leicester v Northampton (BT Sport 1 1330), Saracens v Exeter (BT Sport 1 1615); Cycling – Tour de France, stage 15 (ITV4 1115, Eurosport 1 1120); Golf – European Tour, Portugal Masters (Sky Sports Golf 1330), LPGA Tour Golf, ANA Inspiration (Sky Sports Golf 1900), PGA Tour, Safeway Open (Sky Sports Golf 2300); Horse racing – Meetings from Chelmsford & the Curragh (ITV3 1400); American Football – NFL, Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots (Sky Sports NFL 1700) & Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (Sky Sports NFL, 2115)