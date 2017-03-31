Survival experts Leicester should know it's not over, Shakespeare warns

Craig Shakespeare has reminded his players of Leicester City's own recent great escape from Premier League relegation as the Foxes seek to avoid the dreaded drop.

The champions have won three top-flight games in a row under Shakespeare's guidance, moving them six points clear of the bottom three.

In the 2014-15 campaign Leicester produced a remarkable late-season revival to stay up and Shakespeare said that should serve as a warning as to what the teams behind them could achieve.

"There are a lot of twists and turns to come. We're proof of that," he said ahead of Saturday's visit of Stoke City. "Form can turn quickly. There's a lot of points to play for.

"We have to make sure Premier League survival is there for us."

Shakespeare is anticipating a difficult encounter against Mark Hughes' side, who sit ninth and earned a dogged 0-0 draw at Manchester City in their last away game.

"Stoke will be a very big test on Saturday, but one we will be ready for," he said. "We have to keep our feet on the ground.

"I think Stoke are a very solid team with flare players. They'll be a real tough challenge."

Leicester will have to make do without captain Wes Morgan this weekend as the defender is still struggling with a back problem.

"Wes has still not fully recovered," added Shakespeare. "It's a nerve problem in his back. He won't be ready for Saturday.

"We're trying to give Wes enough time himself to see how he feels and then push him when he's right."