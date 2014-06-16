Susic maintains hope of Bosnia progression

An unfortunate own goal from Sead Kolasinac and a second-half Lionel Messi strike saw Susic's side lose their first ever FIFA World Cup game 2-1 on Sunday.

Substitute Vedad Ibisevic pulled a goal back for Bosnia in the 85th minute, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Susic said he had no regrets and urged his team to bounce back ahead of Group F matches against Nigeria and Iran.

"When you play Argentina you have to play well and also have a great deal of luck," he told a news conference.

"It was only because of the psychological pressure that we looked as if we had run out of steam a little bit in the closing stages.

"We hope that the goal we scored will mean a lot to us in the upcoming games. We will probably need to amass four or even six points to go through but I told the lads this wasn't the crucial match.

"I am convinced that we still have everything to play for."

Susic said he considered a plan for his team to man-mark Messi, but decided it was 'impossible'.

The 59-year-old also backed his decision to start with Ibisevic on the bench despite the Stuttgart forward coming on to score.

"I don't regret at all leaving Ibisevic on the bench. We started two friendlies (before the World Cup) with the same formation and everything worked perfectly," Susic said.

"I told Ibisevic before the match that we cannot play with two strikers against Argentina.

"It would have been too risky."