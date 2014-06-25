Susic praises Bosnia-Herzegovina spirit
Bosnia-Herzegovina's players were praised by coach Safet Susic after they recorded their first FIFA World Cup win against Iran on Wednesday.
Goals from Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic and Avdija Vrsajevic made history for Bosnia, who put defeats against Argentina and Nigeria behind them with a stylish 3-1 win in Salvador.
Bosnia, who finished third in Group F, knew their fate prior to kick-off and that showed in their play as they took the game on.
And although they have exited the tournament - as have Iran, who finished bottom following the defeat - Susic was proud of the way Bosnia ended their first World Cup campaign.
"I congratulate the players on a good game and win," said Susic. "We are uplifted as we head back home.
"There was a little more luck and fewer mistakes (today).
"We lacked international experience, but I cannot complain about the players.
"There are good guys here, and we have to start thinking about qualifying for the (2016) European Championships."
