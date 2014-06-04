Susic targets World Cup knockout stages

A 1-0 win over Mexico on Tuesday ensures Bosnia go into their opening game of the tournament against Argentina a week on Sunday off the back of successive friendly victories.

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera accused Bosnia of being "dirty" during their friendly in Chicago, but Susic brushed those comments aside and is now focused on progressing out of Group F, which also contains Iran and Nigeria.

"We have qualified for the World Cup for the first time, and definitely we want to show the world that we aren't there by accident," said Susic.

"We have very good players and as most of the teams that participate in the World Cup do, we have ambitions of getting past the first round, after that we'll see."

After missing the previous friendly with Ivory Coast, midfielder Senad Lulic played just over an hour against Mexico, with Susic confident that the Lazio star will be ready on June 15.

"I think that Senad Lulic is ready," he added.

"However, Lulic is not 100 per cent ready for a full 90 minutes, but there's 11 days until the first game.

"I believe that all of the players who are not ready now, will be ready."