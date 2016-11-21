Suso: I proved I'm worthy of Milan after derby brace

After scoring a brace in the derby, AC Milan attacker Suso said he is now worthy of the Serie A giants.

Suso scored twice as Milan played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with city rivals Inter, who equalised in the 92nd minute on Sunday.

The Spaniard only made one league appearance last season before being loaned out to Genoa, but he is now a mainstay under Vincenzo Montella at San Siro with four goals in 13 matches this term as Milan sit third in the standings, level on points with second-placed Roma.

"I wanted to have a chance and Sinisa Mihajlovic only gave me one chance that went badly," Suso told Mediaset Premium. "I went to Genoa to prove to everyone that I was worthy of Milan.

"We are on the right track, but there's a long way to go."

Suso also denied he would be walking home after the draw, having promised to do so midweek if he scored a brace in the Derby della Madonnina.

"We didn't win, so I won't walk home," he said. "It seemed almost impossible to score a brace, but I did it – and yet we still drew.

"It was a good performance, we just went too deep in the final 20 minutes and allowed Inter to get into gear."

Milan team-mate Giacomo Bonaventura, meanwhile, could not hide his disappointment after being forced to share the spoils.

"There is great regret, because the equaliser came so close to the end of the match," Bonaventura added. "We are disappointed, as we had a great opportunity to win and go into second place. We didn't have the strength to hold out for the 2-1 result.

"This game must give us the determination to face the next match with stronger spirit. The team worked hard, did some good things, some not so good.

"A result like this will help the younger players to mature."