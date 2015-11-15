Suspended David Luiz ponders when to return to Paris

David Luiz admits he is stuck in two minds whether to stay with the Brazil national team despite being suspended or return to Paris following a series of attacks on the city.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender was sent off in Brazil's World Cup 2018 qualifier against Argentina on Friday, meaning he is ruled out of Tuesday's contest against Peru.

Officials report 129 people were killed and another 99 remain critical as a result of Friday's atrocities in Paris.

And David Luiz is unsure whether to remain with the national team or head back to Europe.

"It's really very, very sad. I'm worried and still trying to understand what happened," he said.

"Nothing is worse than seeing people losing lives. When I discovered [what happened] I immediately called to Paris. I have my girlfriend, family and friends there. They were all sad and scared.

"At this moment I don't know what I'll do, if I go there or if I will still stay here. I'm assimilating everything about this situation. It is sad to see another tragedy in the world."