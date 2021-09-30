Sutton and Carlisle charged by the FA after incident last Saturday

Sutton and Carlisle have been charged by the FA after a confrontation during their match last Saturday.

An FA Spokesperson said: “Sutton United FC and Carlisle United FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their fixture on Saturday [25/09/21] in the EFL League Two.

“Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 55th minute and they have until Monday [04/10/21] to provide their respective responses.”

A brace from Alistair Smith helped Sutton win 4-0 and Carlisle had Manasse Mampala sent off in the 71st minute when he was shown a second yellow card.