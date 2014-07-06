Swansea boss Monk hopeful on De Guzman

Netherlands international De Guzman, who is currently representing his country at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Liberty Stadium from Villarreal.

Monk is keen on ensuring the midfielder returns to south Wales, revealing talks have taken place with De Guzman's representative.

"Behind the scenes we are talking to his agent and monitoring the situation," Monk told the BBC.

"(He is) somebody that we are definitely looking at.

"He's done well for us in the past. I don't want to bombard him with phone calls and texts.

"I want him to concentrate on what they [the Netherlands] are doing because they are doing well."