Swansea boss Monk issues Gomis challenge

Gomis put in an impressive display as Swansea comfortably secured their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Prenton Park on Saturday.

The French striker scored his first in the 77th minute to make it 5-1 with a composed finish inside the penalty area, before rounding off the scoring deep into injury time.

The 29-year-old now has four goals in all competitions this term, but just one of those have come in the Premier League.

And manager Monk wants to see a bigger return from the man who joined from Lyon in the close-season.

"Strikers thrive on goals," Monk told Swansea's official website.

"Bafe is a quality striker, I've said that all along. It was a good performance from him and hopefully he takes that into this run of games coming up.

"He has shown glimpses of what he can do but the goals will do him good."

Some pundits had pinpointed the fixture as a potential FA Cup upset, but Swansea never really looked in danger against their League Two opponents despite Monk making nine changes to his starting line-up from the team that drew 1-1 at QPR on New Year's Day.

And Monk hailed the professional attitude of his squad.

"They should be very proud of themselves," he added. "There is a lot of players who haven't had much game time this season, but they all showed their quality and as a manager that is what you want from your squad.

"I thought we controlled the game from start to finish. It wasn't the greatest of pitches, but we scored some good goals and it was a confident display.

"You could see from our attitude how much we wanted to win the game. From the off we set out our stall and showed great desire.

"Some of the players in the dressing room have already experienced what it is like to win a cup and how special it can be."

