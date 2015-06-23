Swansea bring in goalkeeper Nordfeldt
Following the departures of Gerhard Tremmel and David Cornell, Swansea City have brought in new competition for Lukasz Fabianski.
Swansea City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt from Heerenveen, with the Sweden international due to offer competition for regular number one Lukasz Fabianski.
The 26-year-old moves to the Liberty Stadium on a three-year deal, the Premier League club having seen goalkeepers Gerhard Tremmel and David Cornell leave in the close-season.
After passing a medical, Nordfeldt becomes Swansea's third signing in quick succession following the arrivals of Andre Ayew and Franck Tabanou from Marseille and Saint-Etienne respectively.
Nordfeldt began his career at Brommapojkarna before making the switch to Eredivisie side Heerenveen, where he spent just over two seasons.
Last term, Nordfeldt was an ever-present feature in Dwight Lodeweges' side, helping Heerenveen to the UEFA Europa League play-offs.
