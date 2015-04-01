Swansea dealt Carroll ankle injury blow

The midfielder, on loan at Swansea from Tottenham, scored when captaining England's Under-21 side in a 1-0 victory over Czech Republic last Friday.

However, he was injured in the same game and subsequently missed Monday's 3-2 win against Germany.

A spokesperson for Swansea confirmed to Perform that Carroll will be sidelined for between four and six weeks, meaning he is set to sit out the majority of their Premier League run-in.

Carroll has made 13 league appearances for Garry Monk's men this term.