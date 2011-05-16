Swansea see off Forest to reach play-off final

After drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Nottingham, Swansea made the most of home advantage and fired in two goals in four minutes in the first half through Leon Britton and Stephen Dobbie to put themselves in the driving seat.

Former European champions Forest, aiming for a return to the top flight for the first time since 1999, gave themselves hope 10 minutes from time when substitute Robert Earnshaw pulled one back.

Forest hit the post in stoppage-time, the third time they had struck the woodwork, but left themselves exposed at the back following a corner and Darren Pratley broke away to shoot into an open goal from his own half.

Swansea will face Reading or Cardiff City, who resume their tie on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw in the first leg, in the May 30 final at Wembley.