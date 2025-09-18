Manchester United appear to have made another mistake as academy graduate stars in cup shock

Manchester United could have saved themselves millions in transfer fees had it not been for the release of an up-and-coming midfielder two summers ago.

Nottingham Forest and Ange Postecoglou discovered first-hand at the Swansea dot com Stadium on Wednesday night that just because some players who don't make the grade at Old Trafford immediately, it doesn't mean they aren't talented.

Swansea staged an incredible comeback against Postecoglou's new side, scoring three second half goals to overturn a two-nil deficit and progress to the next round of this season's League Cup.

Man United academy graduate stars in Nottingham Forest's cup shock

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is playing a deeper midfield role this season

Australian centre-back Cam Burgess was the hero on the night, scoring Swansea's first and third goals of the contest, either side of a 93rd minute Zan Vipotnik equaliser, but the Championship side's victory came in no small part due to the midfield exploits of a former Man United youngster.

Ethan Galbraith, 24, came in for praise from Swans fans, as well as neutrals, many of whom witnessed the cup shock on Sky Sports' live coverage of the game.

Galbraith was released by Man United in the summer of 2023, going on to join Leyton Orient where he was a regular for the East London club over the past two seasons.

This summer, Galbraith moved up a division to play for Alan Sheehan's Swansea outfit in a reported £1.5 million switch and has hit the ground running in Wales.

Against Forest, Galbraith excelled, completing 52 of his 55 attempted passes, making three tackles, and completing two of his three attempted dribbles.

But, perhaps the Northern Irishman's greatest contribution came in the 97th minute as his rasping long-range effort to put Swansea in front crashed off the woodwork and fell at Burgess' feet, who lashed in the winner.

Ethan Galbraith in action for Swansea City

Man United's midfield isn't quite firing on all cylinders this season, and while Galbraith even at his very best is unlikely to challenge for a place alongside Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, the Swansea man has shown since his Old Trafford release that there's certainly a player there.

Amorim's preference to stick with a 3-4-2-1 formation, which rarely features Mainoo from the start, has been viewed by many as a mistake on the head coach's part.

The Portuguese boss has acknowledged Mainoo must do more to convince him he is deserving of a starting place, whilst others believe he has already done so and should seek a move elsewhere in the Premier League.