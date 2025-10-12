Manchester United make history with late blitz to beat Everton and file a pair of football firsts
Everton were beaten at the Hill Dickinson Stadium
Sunday’s Women’s Super League fixture between Everton and Manchester United was the first women’s league match to be played the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Everton moved to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock over the summer, with Everton Women taking up permanent residence at Goodison Park.
In common with other WSL teams who play in their own grounds, Everton will still play some of their fixtures at the home of the men’s team.
United come from behind to beat the Toffees
Everton Women made their Hill Dickinson Stadium bow in the WSL on Sunday and took an early lead through Honoka Hayashi, who fired into the roof of the United net with quarter of an hour played.
But the Red Devils roared back in the last half-hour of the match on Merseyside, scoring four times to become the first WSL team to win a match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
France international Melvine Malard found the bottom corner to equalise before Hikaru Katagawa’s own goal and a late double from former Manchester City star Jess Park – from a pair of assists by Lionesses legend Ella Toone – completed a 4-1 win for United.
Marc Skinner’s team stayed in second place in the WSL before rivals City get a chance to overtake them in the final game of the weekend against a Liverpool yet to pick up a point.
Everton have won just once in their first six matches but are four points clear of the Reds and West Ham United before kick-off at Anfield.
The day’s first match in the city also made Man United the first team to beat Everton in a competitive match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in either women’s or men’s football, doubling up on their little slice of Toffees history.
David Moyes’ Everton men’s team started life at Bramley-Moore dock with back-to-back wins over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League and Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup second round.
A goalless draw against Aston Villa continued their unbeaten home form after the September international break, while Moyes’ reunion with West Ham at the end of last month ended 1-1.
The Toffees had to come from behind to beat Crystal Palace last weekend and they will end October with the visit of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
Everton Women were beaten at Goodison by Spurs and London City Lionesses and will look to add a second WSL win of the season against Villa at the start of November.
Brian Sorensen’s team only have two more home fixtures remaining in 2025.
