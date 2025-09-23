When is the Carabao Cup draw? Fourth-round draw details, how to watch and ball numbers
So when is the Carabao Cup draw and how can you see who your club get before anyone else?
When is the Carabao Cup draw, you may be asking as soon as your club has confirmed their place in the next round of the competition.
Well, FourFourTwo are here to help: with the Carabao Cup well underway now, the road to Wembley is to become a little clearer with the Fourth Round draw to be concluded this week.
We've compiled every ball number and all the details you need – and remember that you can sign up for our ...And It's LIVE! newsletter for all the details of how and when to watch all the coverage.
Date and time
When is the Carabao Cup draw for the Fourth Round?
The Fourth Round draw for the Carabao Cup is expected at around 10:15pm BST on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.
The draw will take place following the conclusion of Port Vale vs Arsenal.
How to watch
Where can I watch the draw for the Carabao Cup?
The Fourth Round draw for the Carabao Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, with a live stream available from the Sky Go app.
Away from home for the draw? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.
NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
"Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams.
It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.
Fourth Round dates
When is the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup?
The Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup is scheduled for the week commencing Monday, October 27, 2025.
You can find a full schedule for the football season with our interactive calendar below.
Ball numbers
What are the ball numbers for the Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw?
The ball numbers for the Carabao Cup draw are as follows:
- Grimsby Town
- Brentford
- Crystal Palace
- Swansea City
- Barnsley or Brighton & Hove Albion
- Burnley or Cardiff City
- Fulham or Cambridge United
- Lincoln City or Chelsea
- Wigan Athletic or Wycombe Wanderers
- Wolverhampton Wanderers or Everton
- Wrexham or Reading
- Liverpool or Southampton
- Huddersfield Town or Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur or Doncaster Rovers
- Newcastle United or Bradford City
- Port Vale or Arsenal
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.