When is the Carabao Cup draw? Fourth-round draw details, how to watch and ball numbers

So when is the Carabao Cup draw and how can you see who your club get before anyone else?

When is the Carabao Cup draw? The balls are placed ready for the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup after the Carabao Cup First Round match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on August 9, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
Who will your team draw? (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)
When is the Carabao Cup draw, you may be asking as soon as your club has confirmed their place in the next round of the competition.

Well, FourFourTwo are here to help: with the Carabao Cup well underway now, the road to Wembley is to become a little clearer with the Fourth Round draw to be concluded this week.

We've compiled every ball number and all the details you need – and remember that you can sign up for our ...And It's LIVE! newsletter for all the details of how and when to watch all the coverage.

Date and time

Bruno Guimaraes &amp;amp; Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrate with the trophy &amp;amp; team-mates at the end of the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England

Newcastle United are the current holders of the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

When is the Carabao Cup draw for the Fourth Round?

The Fourth Round draw for the Carabao Cup is expected at around 10:15pm BST on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

The draw will take place following the conclusion of Port Vale vs Arsenal.

How to watch

Mark Chapman on Sky Sports presenting duty

Sky are the UK broadcasters for the Carabao Cup in the UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can I watch the draw for the Carabao Cup?

The Fourth Round draw for the Carabao Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, with a live stream available from the Sky Go app.

Fourth Round dates

The Carabao Cup on a green plinth at Wembley Stadium, February 2023

The League Cup Fourth Round takes place in late October (Image credit: Alamy)

When is the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup?

The Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup is scheduled for the week commencing Monday, October 27, 2025.

You can find a full schedule for the football season with our interactive calendar below.

Ball numbers

Wes Morgan and Martin O&#039;Neill draw the balls for the second round of the Carabao Cup after the Carabao Cup First Round match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on August 9, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Wes Morgan and Martin O'Neill draw the balls (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

What are the ball numbers for the Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw?

The ball numbers for the Carabao Cup draw are as follows:

  1. Grimsby Town
  2. Brentford
  3. Crystal Palace
  4. Swansea City
  5. Barnsley or Brighton & Hove Albion
  6. Burnley or Cardiff City
  7. Fulham or Cambridge United
  8. Lincoln City or Chelsea
  9. Wigan Athletic or Wycombe Wanderers
  10. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Everton
  11. Wrexham or Reading
  12. Liverpool or Southampton
  13. Huddersfield Town or Manchester City
  14. Tottenham Hotspur or Doncaster Rovers
  15. Newcastle United or Bradford City
  16. Port Vale or Arsenal
