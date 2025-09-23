When is the Carabao Cup draw? Fourth-round draw details, how to watch and ball numbers

Who will your team draw?

When is the Carabao Cup draw, you may be asking as soon as your club has confirmed their place in the next round of the competition.

Well, FourFourTwo are here to help: with the Carabao Cup well underway now, the road to Wembley is to become a little clearer with the Fourth Round draw to be concluded this week.

We've compiled every ball number and all the details you need – and remember that you can sign up for our ...And It's LIVE! newsletter for all the details of how and when to watch all the coverage.

Newcastle United are the current holders of the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

When is the Carabao Cup draw for the Fourth Round?

The Fourth Round draw for the Carabao Cup is expected at around 10:15pm BST on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

The draw will take place following the conclusion of Port Vale vs Arsenal.

How to watch

Sky are the UK broadcasters for the Carabao Cup in the UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where can I watch the draw for the Carabao Cup?

The Fourth Round draw for the Carabao Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, with a live stream available from the Sky Go app.

Away from home for the draw? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

The League Cup Fourth Round takes place in late October (Image credit: Alamy)

When is the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup?

The Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup is scheduled for the week commencing Monday, October 27, 2025.

You can find a full schedule for the football season with our interactive calendar below.

Ball numbers

Wes Morgan and Martin O'Neill draw the balls (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

What are the ball numbers for the Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw?

The ball numbers for the Carabao Cup draw are as follows: