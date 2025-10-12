How to watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau: Live stream details as Mohamed Salah and co continue World Cup qualifiers

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Egypt booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup earlier this week

Watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau as a dead rubber appears for Mohamed Salah and his side, after their recent qualification for the 2026 World Cup last time out. Read on for all the details on TV and streaming coverage right here, including details on how you can tune in wherever you are in the world

Egypt v Guinea-Bissau: Key information ► Date: Sunday 12 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 10pm local time / 3pm ET / 8pm BST ► Venue: Cairo International Stadium, Nasr City ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Egypt booked their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Djibouti 3-0 last time out, thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah.

Hossam Hassan's side knew one win from the final two rounds of matches would be enough to secure top spot in Group A, and in turn they romped to a 3-0 away victory over Djibouti in Casablanca.

As for the visitors, they have already been eliminated after Burkina Faso booked their spot in the next phase, with the aim of becoming one of the four best runners-up.

Guinea-Bissau have won just two games throughout qualifying, but with Egypt having wrapped up top spot, this one could have a dead rubber feel to it.

Watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.

There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – just click play and watch for free.

Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau from anywhere

How to watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau in the US

Fans in the US can watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. In reality, it's the same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 4pm ET.

Egypt v Guinea-Bissau: Match preview

Egypt could opt to rest players with their top spot already confirmed in Group A.

Salah's two goals, as well as a further strike from Ibrahim Adel, means the Pharaohs will compete at the 2026 edition in the US, Mexico and Canada.

A warm welcome is expected on Sunday, with 75,000 fans expected to attend at the Cairo International Stadium, in what should be a celebratory occasion.

Guinea-Bissau lost to Ethiopia last time out in their international during the break, with Ramkel James scoring the only goal of the game.

It's just two wins in qualifying for Emiliano Te's side, with both coming against Dijboutyi.

The two sides did draw 0-0 previously in qualifying, however, but this one holds lesser significance given the situation in Group A.