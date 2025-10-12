How to watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau: Live stream details as Mohamed Salah and co continue World Cup qualifiers
Egypt booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup with victory last time out against Djibouti
Watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau as a dead rubber appears for Mohamed Salah and his side, after their recent qualification for the 2026 World Cup last time out. Read on for all the details on TV and streaming coverage right here, including details on how you can tune in wherever you are in the world
► Date: Sunday 12 October 2025
► Kick-off time: 10pm local time / 3pm ET / 8pm BST
► Venue: Cairo International Stadium, Nasr City
► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories)
► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream
Egypt booked their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating Djibouti 3-0 last time out, thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah.
Hossam Hassan's side knew one win from the final two rounds of matches would be enough to secure top spot in Group A, and in turn they romped to a 3-0 away victory over Djibouti in Casablanca.
As for the visitors, they have already been eliminated after Burkina Faso booked their spot in the next phase, with the aim of becoming one of the four best runners-up.
Guinea-Bissau have won just two games throughout qualifying, but with Egypt having wrapped up top spot, this one could have a dead rubber feel to it.
Watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+
You can watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.
There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – just click play and watch for free.
Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.
Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.
Watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Lesotho v Nigeria is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
NordVPN works across all your devices, boasts unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services, and won't slow your streams down. It's yours for a knockdown price!
How to watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau in the US
Fans in the US can watch Egypt v Guinea-Bissau through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. In reality, it's the same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.
Kick-off is at 4pm ET.
Egypt v Guinea-Bissau: Match preview
Egypt could opt to rest players with their top spot already confirmed in Group A.
Salah's two goals, as well as a further strike from Ibrahim Adel, means the Pharaohs will compete at the 2026 edition in the US, Mexico and Canada.
A warm welcome is expected on Sunday, with 75,000 fans expected to attend at the Cairo International Stadium, in what should be a celebratory occasion.
Guinea-Bissau lost to Ethiopia last time out in their international during the break, with Ramkel James scoring the only goal of the game.
It's just two wins in qualifying for Emiliano Te's side, with both coming against Dijboutyi.
The two sides did draw 0-0 previously in qualifying, however, but this one holds lesser significance given the situation in Group A.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.