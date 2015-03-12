Swansea winger Barrow joins Forest on loan
Swansea City winger Modou Barrow has joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
The 22-year-old, who became the first Gambian to play in the Premier League when he made his debut in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in November, forced his way into the Swansea first-team squad after arriving from Swedish second-tier Ostersunds during the close-season.
However, manager Garry Monk's new-found preference for a narrower formation, which has seen experienced wideman Nathan Dyer left out of the matchday squad for the last three matches, restricted the opportunities afforded to Barrow.
Barrow last featured in a 1-1 home draw against Sunderland on February 7, but will be hoping to make his Forest bow at Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday.
