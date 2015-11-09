Swansea would be stupid to sack Monk - Neil

Garry Monk has received the backing of Norwich City manager Alex Neil, who questioned the rationale behind any potential axing of the Swansea City boss.

Monk had been touted as a future England manager following Swansea's four-match unbeaten run to start to the Premier League season, but the 36-year-old has overseen just one win in eight games after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Norwich.

Swansea languish in 14th position on 13 points, five points above the relegation zone.

However, Monk has the support of Neil, who said: "They'd be stupid to panic. If you look at them last year they got their highest ever points tally.

"What's changed between then and 12 games into this season?

"It's the same manager, he's probably not doing too much different, you just go through wee lulls and spells where it becomes tough, maybe people are out of form or you pick up a couple of injuries, there's a host of things.

"Maybe he needs to freshen it up a little bit, but Garry will be best placed to know exactly what he needs to do next. For me, if you got rid of Garry Monk or even thought about it it's a sad day in football.

"We're only 12 games into the season. I know a couple [of managers are] already gone but it just shows you what football's like."