Swansea's Fernandez out for three weeks

The Argentine missed his side's 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday and will be out for at least the rest of November.

But in some good news for Garry Monk's men, Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer are set to return to training next week.

Swansea drew 0-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Cardiff City on Thursday, and Monk was pleased to give some players much-needed game time.

"It was a good chance to give a few players some minutes," he told the club's website.

"It was important for the likes of Leon [Britton], Jordi [Amat] and Dwight [Tiendalli], who are coming back from injury, and also for some of the boys who haven't played as many minutes recently.

"During the international breaks, it's nice for the players that remain here to have a focus at the end of a week's training.

"It was difficult conditions for both teams, but I felt both sides applied themselves really well. In terms of attitude and commitment, I think both teams displayed what you would expect."

Swansea's next competitive match is a trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on November 22.