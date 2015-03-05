Swansea's Gomis offers assurances over health

The Frenchman collapsed near the centre circle shortly after Tottenham had opened the scoring through Nacer Chadli's seventh-minute strike.

Both sets of medical staff rushed to his aid, with Gomis eventually taken off on a stretcher with an oxygen mask after receiving treatment.

The Former Lyon and Saint-Etienne man has a history of fainting in matches but, after manager Garry Monk offered post-match assurances over his condition, Gomis took to Twitter to do the same.

Gomis posted: "I wanted to reassure you concerning my health, it actually looks much more scary than physically dangerous and I am feeling well now .

"I have been under a great deal of stress and fatigue due to my father health that requires me to go back and forth to France.

"I was disappointed that I couldn't help my team tonight but now everything is back in order.

"I also want to thank everyone for their support and get well messages."