Swansea’s scoring woes continue following goalless draw with Hull

Swansea were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Hull as their goalscoring troubles continued at home.

The Welsh side dominated possession and managed 15 shots to Hull’s single effort on target but they failed to break down the resolute Tigers defence.

Olivier Ntcham made an impressive debut, having joined on deadline day, but he was unable to help the Swans find the crucial goal.

It was a similar story for the hosts as they have only scored once in their three home matches so far but it was a hard-earned point for Hull.

Manager Russell Martin handed Swansea debuts to Ntcham and Rhys Williams as he made five changes to the side beaten at Preston.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer was given his first Championship start for the Swans, Kyle Naughton earned a recall and Flynn Downes returned from his Covid-19 absence.

Hull were aiming to end a four-game winless run at the Swansea.com Stadium which prompted head coach Grant McCann into making three changes to his side.

Josh Magennis led the line in place of Tyler Smith, Malik Wilks came in for Ryan Longman and Matt Smith gave way for George Moncur in midfield.

Swansea debutant Ntcham made a positive early impression as the hosts dominated possession and the former Celtic and Marseille midfielder created the game’s first meaningful chance when he linked up with striker Joel Piroe but the Dutchman’s shot was saved by Matt Ingram.

The pressure began to tell in the 24th minute when Di’Shon Bernard hacked down Ntcham 25 yards from goal. Captain Matt Grimes let a curling effort fly from the resulting free-kick, forcing Ingram into a sprawling save to tip the ball against the post.

The Tigers goalkeeper made another athletic stop 10 minutes later to keep out Naughton’s powerful shot after the Swansea defender surged forward unchallenged.

Despite Martin’s men dominating 70 per cent of the ball, Hull held out to keep the score level at half-time.

Swansea had a penalty shout turned down in the 54th minute after Ethan Laird nipped in to beat Callum Elder to the ball and went down under a challenge from the Hull defender.

Referee Keith Stroud waved away the appeals and denied them another spot-kick moments later when Bernard blocked the path of Jamie Paterson.

The introduction of Matt Smith into the Hull midfield briefly helped relieve Swansea’s grip on possession.

Martin brought striker Michael Obafemi off the bench as they mounted a late assault but they failed to create the clear-cut chance that would have seen them snatch all three points.

Hull’s first shot on target came in stoppage time when Longman stung the hands of Hamer but the game finished goalless.