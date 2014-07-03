Swansea's Williams going nowhere, claims agent

The Wales international put in a number of polished performances at the heart of Swansea's back-line during the 2013-14 season, reportedly attracting attention from other clubs as a result.

With a year left to run on his current deal, Swansea risk losing him for nothing as a free agent in July 2015, but Moralee explained the club are not willing to sell and that Williams would be keen to sign new terms at the Liberty Stadium.

"At the moment there have been some bids coming in," he told the British media.

"Swansea have rejected those because they think Ash is important - everyone's clear on that.

"Swansea are very clear that Ashley is not for sale. Whatever offer comes in, he is not going to be sold.

"That's the option they've got and we're comfortable with that. We respect that because he's their player, he's under contract.

"We've got to the point where they don't want to take an offer so hopefully we can sign the right contract at Swansea - that would be Ash's ideal scenario.

"Ash is very professional and he will continue to give Swansea everything he has."