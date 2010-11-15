Sweden set to rest Ibrahimovic

"On the whole, he'll be better off resting," said Hamren, who was speaking to reporters in Malmo as the great and the good of Swedish football gathered for the annual Fotbollsgalan awards ceremony.

AC Milan forward Ibrahimovic is expected to be awarded the Golden Ball for Sweden's best male player for the fifth time at a ceremony later on Monday.

Ibrahimovic scored the winner in the derby against Inter in Serie A on Sunday. Hamren said that his club had not requested that he rest the striker against Germany.

"This is my decision. If it had been a competitive game on Wednesday he would have played."

Elfsborg forward Denny Avdic has been called up as a replacement, according to the website of Swedish TV station SVT.