Former Arsenal star terminates contract after brain diagnosis

The former Arsenal player has been forced to call time on his playing career

General view of Arsenal&#039;s Emirates Stadium from the outside in February 2025.
The player spent much of his youth career at the Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder and Sweden international Kristoffer Olsson has been forced to bring an end to his career at the age of 29 after being diagnosed with an acute brain condition.

The midfielder graduated from Arsenal's academy before forging a respectable career for himself with clubs across Europe as well as becoming a regular in the Swedish national team.

He has, however, spent the past year rehabilitating after losing consciousness in his own home, leading to a diagnosis of several small blood clots in the brain as a result of an extremely rare blood vessel inflammation.

Arsenal and Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson

Kristoffer Olsson during his time at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olsson played most recently for FC Midtjylland, joining the club in 2022 having previously also played for the Danish giants earlier in his career.

He spent two years in Arsenal's youth system before making his competitive debut in 2013 as a substitute in a League Cup tie against West Bromwich Albion, although failed to build a career at the Emirates.

Arsenal players pay tribute to Kristoffer Olsson

Arsenal players pay tribute to Kristoffer Olsson last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in a club statement, Olsson paid tribute to current club Midtjylland for their support during his recovery period.

"The club, the people, everyone around me - they were there from the first second,' Olsson said. 'FC Midtjylland is not just a football club, it's a place that takes care of people.

"First and foremost, I still dream of being a football player. To be able to train fully and feel that I contribute to a team.

"Every week I feel progress, and I´m hungrier and more motivated than ever. To have the opportunity to do it at home in Norrkoping, close to my family and friends, means a lot."

Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium was once Olssen's home

Olssen represented clubs in five different countries across his playing career, representing Sweden 47 times.

He was a member of the Euro 2020 squad and recently took to the pitch after Midtjylland's Superliga title win, presenting the trophy to the team.

