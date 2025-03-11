Women’s Euros past winners: Who has won the Women’s Euros before?

The Women's Euros has primarily dominated by Germany but five different countries have won the trophy since the very first finals in 1984.

Seven countries have at least reached the final, with the last two tournaments won by the host nation.

The Germans even had a six tournament consecutive winning streak between 1995 and 2013 – but with European women’s football becoming far more competitive in recent years, there is no guarantee they get back to the top of the podium in Switzerland. Let’s takes a look at who has previously lifted the trophy...

The Lionesses are the defending champions this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany – eight times winners (1989*, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Germany have been the dominant force in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The perennial tournament heavyweights, Germany dominated the Euros for two decades.

DFB-Frauen team may have won two women’s World Cups and an Olympic Gold, but the continental competition is where they have enjoyed the most success. The first of their eight triumphs came when hosting the 1989 finals, back when they were known as West Germany prior to reunification.

The quarter-finals were played home and away as two-legged ties before the final four teams went to West Germany to play the remaining fixtures. The hosts reached the final by beating Italy in an epic penalty shoot-out where they met then holders Norway. Once again the hosts triumphed, running out 4-1 winners. It was a repeat of the same final two years later, in the first tournament ratified by UEFA – Germany winning 3-1 after extra-time.

The 1995 edition reverted to being hosted across Europe, rather than a dedicated host. But Germany managed to claim a third title, swiping aside England in the semi-finals, before a thrilling 3-2 win over Sweden in the final.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 1997, the competition introduced an eight-team group stage as part of the actual tournament rather than just for qualification. The expanded format didn’t impact German dominance. Italy, Spain, Sweden and Germany made the semi-finals where Germany beat Sweden and went on to defeat Italy 2-0 in the final.

At the turn of the millennium Germany were still the dominant force in women’s football, despite only finishing third in the 2000 Olympics. The 2001 Euros would have a familiar result with Die Nationalelf again lifting the trophy. However, they were pushed all the way in the final against Sweden – with the game going to extra-time before Claudia Müller scored a golden goal to win the tournament.

At the height of their international dominance, Germany were again on top in 2005 and 2009. In the former, Norway were beaten 3-1 in the final with team legends Inka Grings, Renate Lingor and Birgit Prinz all scoring.

England were their opponents in the 2009 final, but in an era where the Lionesses were semi-professional, the widely professional Germans proved too strong, winning 6-2 with Grings and Prinz both scoring twice.

In 2013, a familiar line-up of Germany, Norway, Sweden and Denmark made the semi-finals, where once again Germany would come out on top. Norway were edged out 1-0 in the final, to secure a sixth consecutive title. When Germany were, four years later, beaten at the quarter-final stage by Denmark, it ended a 24-year unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Norway – two time winners (1987, 1993)

Norway were the first official host of a women’s European Championship, in 1987, with the inaugural 1984 edition played in a home and away format. And they marked the occasion by lifting a first major international tournament.

After seeing off Italy in the semi-finals, they overcame arch rivals Sweden in Oslo, with Trude Stendal the hero of the hour, scoring twice.

Six years later they became only the second nation to win multiple women’s Euros, on the back of losing two consecutive finals to Germany.

They did without conceding a goal along the way. After winning Group 1 to qualify for the semi-finals, Denmark were seen off 1-0.

Italy were favourites for the final, but Norway produced a strong defensive display to again win by a single goal, with Birthe Hegstad grabbing the winner with 15 minutes left. Future England and Team GB manager Hege Riise was named Player of the Tournament.

Sweden – one time winner (1984)

The first Women’s European Championship took place in 1984, with sixteen teams participating. It was not recognised as an official tournament because less than half of UEFA’s membership was involved.

The winner of each of the four groups of four qualified for the semi-finals, which were played over two legs, home and away.

Sweden beat Italy and England beat Denmark to reach the final where Sweden won the first leg at home 1-0 before England won their home leg 1-0 too, played at Luton’s Kenilworth Road.

Sweden eventually won 4-3 on penalty-shootout – proof that penalty heartache during this era for England was not limited to just the men’s game!

Netherlands – one time winner (2017)

Netherlands Women defeated England en route to the 2017 title (Image credit: Getty Images)

After years of German dominance, a brilliant Netherlands side, led by Sarina Wiegman, ensured a new name on the trophy in 2017. The Dutch were also hosts of the newly expanded tournament – 16 teams competing at the finals for the first time, with the group stage expanded to four.

England made it to the semi-finals but lost 3-0 to the flying Dutch team, who had already disposed of former holders Norway at the group stage.

With Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens and Danielle van de Donk all excelling, Wiegman’s team fought back to defeat Denmark 4-2 in what was, arguably, the best women’s Euros final to date.

England – one time winner (2022)

Chloe Kelly celebrates her extra-time goal for England against Germany in the Euro 2022 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lionesses brought football home by claiming their first major title in 2022, with the tournament hosts – and a team managed by Sarina Wiegman – once again triumphing. Beth Mead, Kiera Walsh and Mary Earps, amongst others becoming household names with a series of superb performances.

The finals were put back a year, due to a knock-on impact of the 2020 Olympics being delayed due the covid-19 pandemic.

But once it kicked off, the Championships were well worth the wait, with vibrant packed-out stadiums enjoying a high-quality tournament across England. It was also the first women’s Euros to feature VAR and goal-line technology.

England went unbeaten throughout, seeing off Spain in a dramatic quarter-final before thrashing Sweden in the semi-finals to set-up a showdown with old rivals Germany.

Ella Toone gave Wiegman’s team the lead with a memorable chipped finish. Although Lina Magull’s goal forced extra-time, Chloe Kelly came off the bench to score the winner, complete with an iconic celebration.