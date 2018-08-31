Sweden striker Toivonen joins Honda at Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have confirmed the signing of Ola Toivonen on a two-year contract.

The Sweden striker follows Keisuke Honda and Georg Niedermeier in joining the A-League champions.

Former PSV striker Toivonen joins Victory from Toulouse, where he failed to score in 23 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

But head coach Kevin Muscat believes signing the 32-year-old as one of their visa players is a coup for Victory.

"Ola brings proven quality to our attack and he will play a big role in leading our forward line this season," Muscat said.

"He is exactly the kind of player we wanted to recruit, he is an accomplished striker so I'm delighted he's decided to come to Melbourne.

"We still have one visa spot available and we’re working hard to add even more quality to our ranks."

Toivonen, who scored against Germany at the World Cup, where Sweden reached the quarter-finals, is set to join up with Victory in mid-September.

"I know Melbourne Victory is a big club in Australia, they won the championship last year and they're playing in the Champions League," Toivonen said.

"If you go on an adventure, you want the possibility of winning, you want to win something.

"With the squad that has been assembled, including Keisuke, Georg and myself, I think we can do some good things this year."