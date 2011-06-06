Swindon begin second search for rising star

Players of all abilities can enter, with the eventual winner being rewarded with a one-year professional contract at the npower League 2 club.

Hopefuls will be tested at regional trials and matches as they bid to kick-start their dreams of becoming a professional footballer.

Last year’s winner, Jordan Pavett, signed for Swindon in January and is now in the first team squad. He was named among the substitutes for the Robins' final League 1 match of last season against Tranmere Rovers.

Pavett said: "My mum entered me for Samsung's ‘Win A Pro Contract’ competition after seeing it online and I went for it. I've got so much to thank her for.”

Regional trials are to be held at Goals Soccer Centres throughout the UK, where players will be monitored by club scouts and expert talent spotters from the FootballCV Academy.

The best players at the trials then take part in matches at three professional club grounds across the country.

The top 22 players are selected for the Samsung ‘Win A Pro Contract’ Final at Swindon Town’s County Ground towards the end of the year.

The winner will be selected by manager Paolo Di Canio, and invited to sign a professional playing contract and join the club in January 2012.

Samsung Sponsorship Director Martin Howard said: “Last season saw 3,600 amateur football players enter ‘Win A Pro Contract’.

“This year, we’re aiming to make the competition bigger and better. There is a massive pool of talented young footballers in this country who slip through the net and miss the opportunity to make the grade as a professional.

“Through our sponsorships, we are proud to be involved with football from the Premier League to grass roots.

“We are now looking for another unknown who will be signed by Swindon Town and go on to live the dream.”

To apply for a place in the regional trials, visit: www.facebook.com/samsungfootball