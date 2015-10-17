Swindon part company with Cooper
Saturday's defeat to Millwall proved the final game of Mark Cooper's time in charge of the League One strugglers.
Swindon Town have parted company with Mark Cooper following a 2-0 loss to Millwall at The Den.
The defeat was Swindon's fourth in a row and leaves the club 20th in League One - out of the relegation zone solely on goal difference.
Cooper had been in charge since 2013 and led Swindon to the League One play-off final last year before they were beaten 4-0 by Preston North End.
The 46-year-old leaves the County Ground after just three league wins from 13 this season, with local media reports suggesting chairman Lee Power is set to take temporary control of first-team affairs.
Swindon are to make a full statement on the matter on Monday.
