Swindon part company with Cooper

Swindon Town have parted company with Mark Cooper following a 2-0 loss to Millwall at The Den.

The defeat was Swindon's fourth in a row and leaves the club 20th in League One - out of the relegation zone solely on goal difference.

Cooper had been in charge since 2013 and led Swindon to the League One play-off final last year before they were beaten 4-0 by Preston North End.

The 46-year-old leaves the County Ground after just three league wins from 13 this season, with local media reports suggesting chairman Lee Power is set to take temporary control of first-team affairs.

Swindon are to make a full statement on the matter on Monday.