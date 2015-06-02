Swiss Attorney General: Blatter not under investigation

The Swiss Attorney General (OAG) has stated Sepp Blatter is not part of their investigations into alleged corruption by FIFA officials following the president's resignation.

Blatter confirmed his intention to step down on Tuesday, having been re-elected for a fifth term on Friday.

The organisation has been rocked by allegations of corruption in recent weeks but the OAG confirmed Blatter was not under investigation.

"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has taken note of the announced resignation of Joseph S. Blatter as President of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)," read an OAG statement.

"The OAG has opened criminal proceedings against persons unknown on suspicion of criminal mismanagement and of money laundering.

"Therefore, Joseph S. Blatter is not under investigation by the OAG. His announced resignation will have no influence on the ongoing criminal proceedings. The OAG will not release any further information."