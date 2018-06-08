Switzerland 2 Japan 0: Embolo stars in Swiss victory

Schalke forward Breel Embolo starred for Switzerland as they completed their World Cup warm-up matches with a 2-0 win over Japan in Lugano.

Embolo showed the attacking qualities that could make him key for Vladimir Petkovic in just over an hour on the pitch at Cornaredo Stadium, but Ricardo Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic were on the scoresheet for Switzerland.

Having suffered only one defeat in their previous 16 games, the hosts started the game confidently and Embolo set about carving up the Japanese defence with mazy dribbles and precise passing.

The 21-year-old powered into the box in the 39th minute and was tripped by Southampton defender Maya Yoshida, with Rodriguez driving the penalty to Eiji Kawashima's left.

Japan settled the game down after half-time and carved out an opening for Keisuke Honda, who got the ball tangled up in his feet in the 70th minute.

Xherdan Shaqiri was unable to punish a howler from Kawashima but, with eight minutes remaining, he supplied a cross that ended with Seferovic notching after Francois Moubandje's knock-down.