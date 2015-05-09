Sydney 4 Adelaide United 1: Brosque brace helps to book final berth

Two goals from Alex Brosque helped Sydney to an emphatic 4-1 triumph over Adelaide United as they booked their place in the A-League Grand Final alongside Melbourne Victory.

A Bernie Ibini-Isie goal and strikes from skipper Brosque either side of half-time had the hosts in cruise control before Adelaide produced a late flurry of chances.

Craig Goodwin reduced the arrears 16 minutes from time and it sparked a spirited fightback from the visitors, Nigel Boogaard hitting the post before Chris Naumoff capped a sublime performance with a late effort to send Sydney to their first decider in five years.

They will now take on fierce rivals Victory, the Premiers having defeated near neighbours Melbourne City 3-0 on Friday.

Ibini-Isie opened the scoring in the 19th minute, thumping home from Naumoff's cutback before Brosque produced a superb back-heeled finish in first-half stoppage time.

Two minutes after the restart, a loose ball fell to Brosque who finished clinically into the far corner as Sydney took control.

Goodwin pulled one back with a shot that squeezed under Vedran Janjetovic and trickled over the line and although Adelaide piled on the pressure, Naumoff exchanged passes with Terry Antonis and smashed high into the net in the final minute.