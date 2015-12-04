Sydney FC 1 Newcastle Jets 0: Brosque ends hosts' barren run

Alex Brosque's 50th A-League goal proved enough for Sydney FC to get back to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle Jets.

Sydney went into Friday's clash at the Allianz Stadium on the back of a four-game winless run, but a superb individual effort from captain Brosque shortly before the hour gave Graham Arnold a much-needed three points.

The win moves Sydney level on 16 points with A-League top two Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of their trip to face struggling Adelaide United next Friday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, remain sixth.