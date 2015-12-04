Sydney FC 1 Newcastle Jets 0: Brosque ends hosts' barren run
Sydney FC ended their four-game winless run in the A-League with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle Jets on Friday.
Alex Brosque's 50th A-League goal proved enough for Sydney FC to get back to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle Jets.
Sydney went into Friday's clash at the Allianz Stadium on the back of a four-game winless run, but a superb individual effort from captain Brosque shortly before the hour gave Graham Arnold a much-needed three points.
The win moves Sydney level on 16 points with A-League top two Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of their trip to face struggling Adelaide United next Friday.
Newcastle, meanwhile, remain sixth.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.