Szczesny thrilled with imminent Roma return

Wojciech Szczesny is thrilled to be returning to Serie A after arriving for a medical with Roma on Thursday.

The Poland international made 42 appearances for the club last season after agreeing to a year-long loan move from Arsenal.

The signing of Brazil international Alisson from Internacional had cast some doubt over the prospect of Szczesny returning to the Stadio Olimpico for 2016-17, but the 26-year-old arrived back in Italy on Thursday in order to complete medical checks and sign a new contract with Luciano Spalletti's side.

And Szczesny was glad to have secured a return to the club, despite the prospect of increased competition for a place in the starting XI.

"I'm good, and I'm happy to be back," he told the assembled media shortly after landing in the Italian capital. "Spalletti was right to say there are two goalkeepers, but I don't fear the competition."

Team-mate Edin Dzeko, meanwhile, has stressed that he has no desire to quit the club despite an underwhelming first season.

The 30-year-old scored just 10 goals in all competitions after joining from Manchester City for a fee reported to have reached €15million after performance-related bonuses were completed.

Despite rumours linking him with a move away, Dzeko - who scored against Liverpool and Montreal Impact in pre-season clashes this week - insists he would like to stay at the club.

"Yes, I am still here and obviously I am happy to stay," he said.