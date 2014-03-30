Taarabt in talks to make Milan move permanent

The Moroccan is currently on loan at the San Siro outfit from QPR and could reportedly make a switch to the Italian capital for €7 million at the end of the season.

Following Milan's 3-0 win against Chievo on Saturday, Taarabt stated the wheels were already in motion over a move.

"My agent is already talking to Milan, as I am very happy here," he is quoted as telling Mediaset. "I played important games, I really like Italy and I want to stay with Milan.

"It was a negative period for Milan after the Champions League exit, but with the draw at Lazio everything changed.

"Europa League qualification is an objective above all for the fans, but we must take it one game at a time."