Tabarez defends Suarez after 'bite' incident

Suarez, who has previously bitten opponents while playing for Ajax and Liverpool, was again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons as he appeared to bite Giorgio Chiellini on Tuesday.

The incident overshadowed an important 1-0 win for Uruguay, sealed by Diego Godin's late header, that ensured the South American nation qualified at the expense of Italy, who had Claudio Marchisio dismissed in the 59th minute.

However, Tabarez refused to single out Suarez for criticism, saying he trusted the referee's decision not to take any action.

"I have not seen the pictures but I would also like you look at what happened before. I do not want to talk about it," he said.

"If the referee did not see anything, there is nothing to see. But Suarez is the target of some British press anyway."

Tabarez said he was not worried about potential action from FIFA against Suarez.

"I do not see why he would not play anymore at the World Cup as you are suggesting," he added.

"If we see he is going to be attacked, which has begun at this press conference, we're going to defend him.

"I'm not going to repeat a response three times. I didn't see (an) incident with Suarez. I'm not going to comment.

"This is a World Cup. This is not about cheap morality."