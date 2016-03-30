Tabarez: No-one remembers who qualified first

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez is not getting ahead of himself despite seeing his side move to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group on Tuesday.

A goal from Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani was enough for Uruguay to see off Peru 1-0 at the Estadio Centenario.

The victory moved the two-time World Cup winners to the top of the 10-team group after six games, with four wins, one draw and as many defeats.

However, despite rising to the summit, Tabarez is aware there is still a long way to go after a difficult test against Peru in Montevideo.

"We knew it was going to be a hard match. It was even, Peru came into it urgent for points and that made them dangerous," the 69-year-old said.

"In the first half we did not find ourselves down the path we had planned for, but the team, that knows how to suffer, continued to work for it.

"We had more chances than Peru, but they had one right at the end, which if they had converted would have given us no time to find a solution."

He added: "To be first is worth something, but it just becomes an anecdote. In the qualifiers there are no titles, and rarely anyone remembers who finished first or in what order the teams finished.

"It's just about qualifying. When you win you are happy, because you work for that, but it gives us no security for what comes next."

Qualifying resumes on August 29 when Uruguay travel to Argentina, before hosting Paraguay a week later.